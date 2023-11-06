Democrats Rep. Says Black Americans Only Imagined Things Were Better Under Trump

Why is Trump gaining more support from black Americans? We all know the answer. Like many other ethnic groups that have largely supported the Democratic Party, black Americans are understanding in ever-increasing numbers that the Democratic Party doesn’t actually value them. They’re recognizing that since 2008, the only president who gave a damn about them wasn’t a Democrat, it was Donald Trump.

But leave it up to the Democrats to fall back on their usual racism and claim that Biden’s drop in support among black Americans in a recent poll is simply because black people don’t vote on the facts and, well, they just don’t know how any of this works. This time, the racism comes from Democrat representative Jasmine Crockett, who is herself a black woman.

“Here’s the deal,” Crockett said. “Perception is reality. And so when you look at the data that was provided in this poll, it talks about how people feel. And when people decide whether they’re going to the poll or whether they’re not going to the poll, it’s all about how you feel in that moment.”

So there’s the first bit of usual racism from a Democrat – blacks “vote with their feelings,” which is why they’re not supporting Biden as much as they’ve been ordered to do so. But let’s continue with Crockett’s words of wisdom.

“And while the facts may not align with their feelings, their feelings are dictating their reality, their reality is that they felt better when Trump was in office.”

And there’s the second bit of Democrat racism for you – blacks were only imaging things were better when Trump was in office! None of it was real! Yep, it was totally not real that black unemployment reached a record low of 5.2% under Trump. Blacks were only imagining that 1 million black people were lifted out of poverty under Trump. Blacks were only imaging that real wages rose $4,000 for black families after falling for the previous 14 years. Blacks were only imaging that black homeownership shot up to 47%.

And what does Crockett claim is the root of all this “imagining” by black people?

“People not actually understanding exactly how this really works.”

Not kidding. Crockett actually said black Americans were imagining all the benefits Trump brought them because they’re not smart enough to know how any of this works.