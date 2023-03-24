DeSantis Finally Responds to Question About Being Trump’s VP In 2024 (Video)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been promoted as a potential Vice President pick for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race.

Just yesterday, a reporter asked DeSantis directly about this in an interview. His answer was simple. He can be quoted as saying…

Videos by Rare

I think I’m probably more of an executive guy. I think that you want to be able to do things. That’s part of the reason I got into this job is because we have action.

See a clip of that moment below…

This comes as DeSantis received backlash for his comments about a possible Trump arrest in the coming days. Despite saying that the arrest was politically motivated and bad for the country, supporters of Donald Trump were not satisfied.

See the clip of DeSantis responding to the Trump arrest below…

Conservative commentator Sebastian Gorka was enraged by this statement, saying that DeSantis was “snarky” and looking for “giggles”. See a clip of that response from Gorka below…

It does not seem that DeSantis has any interest in being a Vice President. He’s no second fiddle. DeSantis wants to run the whole thing!

I guess we can put the Trump/Desantis 2024 ticket to rest. Not gonna happen!

What do you think?

    • RD should have gotten privately w Trump and negotiated a United Front w the DeFacto Leader of the True American Patriot People — to help this movement gain supremacy over the Commies and Morons in the UniParty. Assuring a second Trump term and setting up his 8 years to follow.
      Instead, he followed the advice of those who only know concession and defeat. Flat learning curve when it comes to The Big Picture outside of Florida. Oops.

      Reply

  2. Don’t know who first came up with the idea but it was wishful thinking, NOT REALITY.

    Trump and DeSantis are not compatible with each other.
    Both good but only one is a politician.

    Reply

  4. DeSantis does what Trump should have… Holds the communists accountable. Trump refused to do so, in fact, threw his base under the bus to appease the enemy. Trump blew his shot, and will never get another. His top priority SHB drain the swamp, all he did is stir the pot… Don’t bother disagreeing… Facts are facts sorry for your hurt feewings… And BTW, I VOTED for Trump. What a let down.

    Reply

  5. For the gazillionth (and hopefully last) time, there can be no Trump/DeSantis ticket unless Trump moves back to NY (not happening) or to some conservative state. Under the 12th Amendment, the president and VP cannot be residents of the same state. The FL electors would have to withhold their votes from one or the other.

    Reply

