DeSantis Finally Responds to Question About Being Trump’s VP In 2024 (Video)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been promoted as a potential Vice President pick for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race.

Just yesterday, a reporter asked DeSantis directly about this in an interview. His answer was simple. He can be quoted as saying…

I think I’m probably more of an executive guy. I think that you want to be able to do things. That’s part of the reason I got into this job is because we have action. Ron DeSantis

See a clip of that moment below…

"I think I'm probably more of an executive guy. I think that you want to be able to do things," Gov. Ron DeSantis on the possibility of being Donald Trump's running mate. @ericbolling pic.twitter.com/9KprtllPP8 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 24, 2023

This comes as DeSantis received backlash for his comments about a possible Trump arrest in the coming days. Despite saying that the arrest was politically motivated and bad for the country, supporters of Donald Trump were not satisfied.

See the clip of DeSantis responding to the Trump arrest below…

BREAKING NEWS:



DeSantis RESPONDS to future Trump arrest… pic.twitter.com/iQCoNBRxnK — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) March 20, 2023

Conservative commentator Sebastian Gorka was enraged by this statement, saying that DeSantis was “snarky” and looking for “giggles”. See a clip of that response from Gorka below…

Seb Gorka on Desantis: “He does this snarky thing – he has to talk about hush money for porn stars and get giggles from the peanut gallery. It’s an NDA, Ron. I signed an NDA with Trump in 2015, and I ain’t no porn star.” pic.twitter.com/8v0lVfyhpe — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 24, 2023

It does not seem that DeSantis has any interest in being a Vice President. He’s no second fiddle. DeSantis wants to run the whole thing!

I guess we can put the Trump/Desantis 2024 ticket to rest. Not gonna happen!