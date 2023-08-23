DeSantis Vows To Leave Drug Smugglers ‘Stone Cold Dead’ During GOP Debates (Video)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis promised to leave drug smugglers at the Southern Border ‘stone cold dead’ during the GOP debates tonight. DeSantis claimed that he would deploy the military to the Southern Border if elected President.

DeSantis can be quoted as saying, “As President of the United States, your first obligation is to defend our Country and its people, and that means you’re sending all this money, but you’re not doing what we need to do to secure our own border. We have tens of thousands of people who are being killed.”

“I’m not gonna send troops to Ukraine, but I am gonna send them to our Southern Border. When these drug pushers are bringing fentanyl across the border, that’s gonna be the last thing they do. We’re gonna use force and we’re gonna leave them stone cold dead,” DeSantis claimed.

Many people watching this debate were vocal of the fact that DeSantis often seemed overwhelmed on stage. The night was dominated by second place candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who battled several candidates on stage.

While DeSantis may talk the game, it is hard to believe anything he says, considering he abandoned the people of Florida as soon as they were no longer politically useful to him.