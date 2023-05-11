Did Rep. Kat Cammack Steal $45k From Her Campaign Donors?

Kathryn Cammack, who calls herself ‘Kat’, is a Republican in the House of Representatives. Cammack represents the 3rd Congressional District in Florida, a position she was first elected to in 2020.

I first came across Cammack in my investigations back in 2022 when I discovered that anti-Trump billionaire Paul Singer had donated to Cammack’s 2022 re-election campaign. See evidence of those donations below…

Singer infamously dumped $2.5 Million into a PAC which supported Marco Rubio for President in 2016. Singer also funded the ‘Washington Free Beacon’, which contributed to research used by Fusion GPS in the vaunted ‘Steele Dossier’, which was used to perpetuate the hoax of ‘Russian collusion’ against then-President Donald Trump.

Cammack took money from anti-Trump billionaire Paul Singer while simultaneously accepting the endorsement of Donald Trump. See a tweet including that endorsement below…

Just hung up the phone with President Trump who has endorsed my re-election campaign for Congress! Here's what he had to say…



Help me take back the HOUSE!



— Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) April 7, 2022

A periodic checkup on Kat Cammack’s campaign finance data revealed questionable activity. Campaign finance data shows that Cammack has paid herself a total of $40,000 from her campaign account during the 2022 Election cycle.

As you can see in the ‘description line’, these transactions are listed as ‘loan repayments’. One would infer from this information that Cammack had loaned her campaign $40,000 and was just paying herself back.

This reporter could find no evidence that Cammack has ever loaned her campaigns any amount of money. There are currently no contribution loans to Cammack’s campaign from herself listed in Federal campaign finance data.

A deeper dive revealed that Cammack also recorded a disbursement to herself in the amount of $5,000 just before the 2020 Election. See proof of that below…

The stranger aspect of this situation is that Cammack has raised millions of dollars running for Congress over the last two years. Kat raised over $1.1 Million in 2020, and over $2.3 Million in 2022.

Why would she need to loan her campaign $45,000? It would seem that when dealing with millions of dollars, $45,000 isn’t much at all… Nothing to worry about.

Did Kathryn Cammack actually loan her campaign $45,000, or was this just a convenient excuse for her to stick $45,000 into her own pocket?

From Paul Singer to the questionable campaign finance activity, it seems that Kat Cammack is more interested in playing the game of politics than actually working for the Nation.