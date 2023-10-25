Dinesh D’Souza Premiers New Film ‘Police State’ on Rumble

Conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza will premier his new film ‘Police State’ exclusively on Rumble on October 27th. ‘Police State’ was in theaters on October 23rd, and today, October 25th. The film will reportedly highlight the abuses of power committed by United States law enforcement agencies against the American people, and the all-out assault being waged against our Constitutional liberties.

Videos by Rare

Dinesh D’Souza can be quoted as saying about the release of his new film,

This movie will expose the threat to the basic rights of Americans and the alarming movement toward the country becoming a police state. It’s my most urgent and powerful film, and I’m delighted to be streaming it on Rumble and Locals. Filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza on his new film ‘Police State’

D’Souza collaborated with Conservative commentator Dan Bongino to create this film. D’Souza recently appeared on prolific investigative journalist Laura Loomer’s new Rumble podcast, Loomer Unleashed to discuss ‘Police State’.

There’s an urgency in this film. In my own case, it flashes my life back to the America I came here to as a teenager, an America in which there was abundance, there was opportunity, there was upward mobility, and I could take all these rights that are specified in the Bill of Rights for granted. I had the right to free speech, the right to assemble, the right to petition the government. Equal rights, and equal justice under the law. For the Founders, these rights should not be open to political negotiation. Even 95% of people don’t get to cancel away your right, or my right to free speech. We fast-forward now, and I say look…. All of these basic rights are now in peril. Refusing to see that is the reason why so many Republicans are in such a mess. They are pining for, and hoping for a different America. They are in denial about the America we are living in, which is increasingly resembles a police state. Dinesh D’Souza on Laura Loomer’s Rumble Show Loomer Unleashed

See that full interview below…

D’Souza’s new film is surely intriguing to say the least, and I encourage everybody to watch when it is released via Rumble on October 27th.