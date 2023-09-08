With the explosion of interest surrounding former President Donald Trump getting his mug shot taken, the Hunter Biden scandals took a back seat. Now Hunter’s crimes are back on the table.

The latest reports surrounding Joe Biden’s troubled son show that Hunter is set to be indicted. The prosecutors hope to hold the indictment by September 29th, however sooner is possible. Though Hunter has been accused of a wide range of felonies, this indictment specifically revolves around gun charges.

Originally, Hunter Biden and his team tried to shirk the consequences of Hunter’s many alleged felonies. The “Sweetheart Plea Deal” fell apart when a judge saw right through the political stunt.

DOJ Plans To Indict Hunter Biden By The End Of The Month

🚨 BREAKING: Federal prosecutors plan "to seek an indictment against Hunter Biden relating to gun charges by the end of the month" pic.twitter.com/L6UHwaTc1a — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2023

Hunter was trying to get off free from bribery deals that went down with China and Ukraine which landed him millions of dollars. The claim is that he used his father’s standing as the US Vice President at the time to bribe the foreign officials.

Hunter Biden is also under fire for having his artwork sold to supposedly anonymous Democrat donors, at least one of whom received a promotion around the time of the purchase.

The case being brought forth this month is based on Hunter Biden purchasing a gun while lying on the federal document that he was not taking or addicted to any illegal drugs, as reported by CNN.

This investigation has been a long process. The investigations of Hunter Biden started five years ago. Many believed that the process would end earlier this year when Hunter was finally brought to court. Yet again, Hunter’s team came with a seemingly unacceptable plea and both the prosecutors and the defendant were sent home to rework their cases.

Maybe this time the Department of Justice can come to a reasonable agreement on Hunter’s charges.