DOJ Whistleblower Alleges Hunter Biden Evidence Has Been Placed In “Highly Restricted Systems”, Hidden From FBI

Several Justice Department whistleblowers have reportedly informed Senator Chuck Grassley that the Department of Justice has “irregularly handled” information concerning the Hunter Biden investigation.

CBS reporter Catherine Herridge posted the following message to her Twitter page, claiming that information concerning the Hunter Biden investigation has been placed in “highly restricted systems” that “prevent other FBI investigators from reviewing in course of related work”. The FBI has reportedly declined to comment.

Whistleblowers allege derogatory evidence against Hunter Biden placed in highly restricted systems that prevent other FBI investigators from reviewing in course of related work. FBI declined comment. Multiple Justice Department whistleblowers have come forward @ChuckGrassley — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 31, 2023

Multiple Justice Department whistleblowers have come forward to Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley as part of his ongoing investigation into the Biden family business practices, according to three sources familiar with the matter, including a former Justice Department tax official. The sources told CBS News the whistleblower disclosures raised concerns about the Hunter Biden investigation, with allegations including “irregular handling” of evidence and a claim that “standard investigatory procedures were not being followed,” allegedly hindering the probe’s progress. More specifically, whistleblowers said that during the FBI investigation, derogatory evidence related to President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was wrongly labeled as disinformation, when it could be or had already been verified. In some cases, they claimed derogatory evidence was placed in highly restricted systems that prevented other FBI investigators from reviewing it in the course of their related work.

With whistleblowers now surfacing in the Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service, we are left to wonder why Congress continues to delay impeachment proceedings.

There has never been a more outwardly corrupt Administration occupying the White House. Congress must act to restore the rule of law. Impeach Joe Biden now, before he destroys our chances of ever rebuilding our Nation.