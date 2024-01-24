While Donald Trump refuses to share who he believes will be his vice president choice, he did make it very clear that his choice will not be surprising.

When asked by a reporter from Fox about a timeframe for when he will disclose his vice president choice or even if he could share it at the moment, Donald Trump said: “well it’s never really had that much of an effect on election which is an amazing thing, both election and primary its never really had much of an effect. I may or may not really something over the next couple months, there’s no rush…”

Donald Trump went on to explain that: “it won’t have any impact at all. The person that I think I like is a very good person, pretty standard I think people won’t be that surprised but I would say there is probably a 25% chance it would be that person.”

Donald Trump Gives Hint At VP

Reporter asks Trump who his VP pick will be— his answer shocks: pic.twitter.com/pZuiFbK3qC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 22, 2024

The reporter asked a few more questions including whether or not Tim Scott is on trumps list for potential vice presidents. Donald Trump then went on to talk about how Sen. Tim Scott is a great guy, and that there are several folks who have endorsed him from South Carolina even though some of them have worked with Nikki Haley.

As speculations continue on, it is important to note that as of Monday, Donald Trump made it clear that despite liking Ron DeSantis, it’s “very unlikely” that Ron DeSantis will join the Donald Trump administration.

Some of the most popular potential Vice Presidents are Senator Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Representative Elise Stefanik. All three have shown loyalty to Donald Trump and his administration. All three have good momentum from Trump supporters. Both Tim Scott and Vivek dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Trump. The Trump administration has a lot of solid options, and because of this, Donald Trump made it clear he is in no hurry to chose; though it is clear he has his eye on someone.

