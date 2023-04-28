Donald Trump Impersonates Joe Biden Getting Lost On Stage At New Hampshire Event (Video)

Former President Donald Trump held a 2024 campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire yesterday. The former President railed against Joe Biden, saying that he is now calling Biden “Crooked Joe Biden”.

Videos by Rare

See Trump’s entrance to the Manchester rally the video below….

HAPPENING NOW : President Trump is holding a rally in New Hampshire. @OANN is streaming it live. https://t.co/v74dzA8Zb8 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Pxa99rDutK — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) April 27, 2023

Trump said that he is taking the infamous ‘crooked’ label away from Hillary Clinton, and now bestowing it upon Biden. See Trump call Joe Biden “crooked Joe Biden” in the video below…

TRUMP: “I will be retiring the name ‘Crooked’ from Hillary Clinton.. so we can use the name for Joe Biden — he’ll be known from now on as ‘Crooked Joe Biden’.. because there’s never been anyone in the history of American politics so crooked or dishonest.” pic.twitter.com/2hDNCHb5ye — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 27, 2023

Trump then impersonated Joe Biden getting lost on stage, as we have shown at Rare many times. See a clip of that hilarious moment below…

#Trump mocks Biden by appearing to get lost on stage…



🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/afeVp2ZiZY — Sue Knows Best (@sues86453) April 28, 2023

Trump promised to terminate every Biden policy that is stifling the American economy immediately upon entering office. See a clip of that moment below…

President Trump: "Within hours of my inauguration, I will begin the process of terminating every Biden policy that is brutalizing New Hampshire and all U.S. workers." pic.twitter.com/y1oSX438c8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 27, 2023

See a video of Trump exiting his plane in New Hampshire below…

“Do I look good?”



Trump Force One has landed in New Hampshire. Pres. Donald Trump is en route to deliver remarks in a key primary state.



Multiple polls show the 45th president as an overwhelming favorite in NH.@OANN pic.twitter.com/DTciXqb3di — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) April 27, 2023