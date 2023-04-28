Donald Trump Impersonates Joe Biden Getting Lost On Stage At New Hampshire Event (Video)

0 Votes

Former President Donald Trump held a 2024 campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire yesterday. The former President railed against Joe Biden, saying that he is now calling Biden “Crooked Joe Biden”.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

See Trump’s entrance to the Manchester rally the video below….

Trump said that he is taking the infamous ‘crooked’ label away from Hillary Clinton, and now bestowing it upon Biden. See Trump call Joe Biden “crooked Joe Biden” in the video below…

Trump then impersonated Joe Biden getting lost on stage, as we have shown at Rare many times. See a clip of that hilarious moment below…

Trump promised to terminate every Biden policy that is stifling the American economy immediately upon entering office. See a clip of that moment below…

See a video of Trump exiting his plane in New Hampshire below…

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Vince Vaughn Set to Star in ‘Dodgeball’ Sequel

After Leaving ‘The Late Late Show,’ Where Will James Corden Be Heading Next?