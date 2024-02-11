Donald Trump Sends Message To Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Before Super Bowl

Former President Donald Trump posted a message to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce today on his Truth Social account before the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada. The message was posted to Trump’s account at 12:19 PM today.

In the message, Trump correctly stated that he passed the Music Modernization Act during his Presidency, giving better protection to musical artists. Trump also stated that he is a fan of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, but that Kelce is ‘probably a liberal.’

The post from Trump’s Truth Social feed reads…

I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will. There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me! https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/111913990846366079

Betting lines for today’s Super Bowl are about even, with the San Francisco 49ers being a slight 1.5, to 2 point favorite. Hundreds of millions of viewers are expected to tune in.