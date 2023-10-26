Former president Donald Trump has been on trial in New York for an accusation of $250 million in fraudulent dealings. The judge however seems more driven by personal opinion than the law.

The case has been brought forth by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The judge presiding over the case is Judge Arthur Engoron. The latest development in the case is that Donald Trump’s former attorney and ‘fixer,’ Michael Cohen, has turned on him. The development has been hailed as “long awaited” by CNN, yet the testimony that unfolded was highly anticlimactic.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Michael Cohen testified that Donald Trump did in fact tell him to “reverse engineer” the value of his assets, on Tuesday of this week. Yet, today, the very next day, Cohen admitted that his old boss Donald Trump did not tell him to inflate the assets.

Donald Trump ‘Storms Out’ Of Fraud Trial Fiasco

Trump defiantly storms out of courtroom after judge denies motion to dismiss in New York civil fraud trial.



Clearly a contradiction in Cohen’s testimony, Donald Trump and his lawyer Clifford Robert, requested that there would be a direct verdict, saying that Cohen’s statements were grounds for the case being dismissed.

In response, Judge Arthur Engoron claimed he does not consider Michael Cohen a key witness. That said, he replied to the request: “Absolutely not,” adding that: “There’s enough evidence in this case to fill this courtroom.” Which begs the question, is this guilty until proven innocent, or innocent until proven guilty?

At any rate, to add another layer of disappointment to the trial for Trump, Judge Arthur has now fined him a second time, this time $10,000 for not abiding by the gag order he put in place to keep Trump from oversharing with the press.

By this point Donald Trump had had enough, and so he reportedly “stormed out” of the trial as Secret Service agents had to hop into action, following close behind.