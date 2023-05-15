Durham Probe Released, Implicates Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton in Confirmed Russian Collusion Hoax

Special Prosecutor John Durham has been investigating the events that led to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Court, or FISA Court, issuing several warrants to spy on the Donald Trump campaign for President and the Trump Administration.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

The warrants stemmed from a document called the ‘Steele Dossier’, which 2016 Trump opponent Hillary Clinton paid to have created. Clinton worked with intelligence officials to use the document to obtain warrants to spy on Trump.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

His final report was released today at 4 pm EST. The contents are shocking to say the least. Durham’s investigation yielded evidence that Barack Obama and Joe Biden were briefed on Clinton’s plan to sabotage the Trump campaign with a phony Russian collusion allegation.

The Daily Mail reports on that evidence…

In late July 2016, U.S. intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign to stir up a scandal against U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee. ‘The [Intelligence Community] does not know the accuracy of this allegation or the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication.’ It goes on to describe how CIA director John Brennan briefed Obama and his top national security officials on the intelligence, including the ‘alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016, of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.’ An ‘investigative referral’ was then sent to the FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12086891/Hillarys-plan-link-Trump-Putin-briefed-Obama-Biden-Durham-report.html

The Durham report definitively vindicates former President Donald Trump from every charge of Russian collusion. It also highlights the hypocrisy and deception perpetrated by the highest-ranking members of the Democrat Party.

🚨BREAKING: According to the Durham Report, the plan by Hillary Clinton to create a false story linking Donald Trump to Russia was briefed in August of 2016 by CIA Director John Brennan to President Obama, VP Biden, AG Loretta Lynch, and FBI Director Comey. pic.twitter.com/r2NvwJyKW8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 15, 2023

President Joe Biden should be impeached for participating in the coverup of Hillary Clinton’s interference with the 2016 Election.