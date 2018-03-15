Kellyanne Conway put Hillary Clinton on blast during Thursday’s “Fox & Friends” after the Democratic presidential nominee claimed she lost the 2016 election partially because white women voted for now-President Trump under pressure from their husbands.





“Look how many people revolted in 2016 against that woman who lost the campaign whose name I never say on TV anymore,” Conway said. “She lost the election because they saw her as somebody who had special privileges, somebody who didn’t play by the rules and there wasn’t fairness that applied. They were quickly reminded this week why they made a great choice in 2016.”

RELATED: President Trump hits Obama and “Crooked H” in morning tweet: “Bigger than Watergate!”

The counselor to the president then went on to directly attack Clinton’s blaming married, white women.

“Let me tell you something, lady,” she said. “The idea that I, or other women like me have to ask our husbands how to vote, it’s really a joke. Particularly since — I won’t say her name, but I’ll appeal to you directly — particularly since this country knows who you are, first and foremost, because of who you married. And so stop pretending you’re a feminist, you’re for equality, you’re for fairness for women, and then running around accusing us of checking with our husbands and significant others before we vote.”

Conway’s response comes after Clinton made an appearance in India over the weekend and used the opportunity to continue lamenting all the reasons she believes she isn’t sitting in the Oval Office.

“We do not do well with white men and we don’t do well with married, white women,” she said at the time. “And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.”

RELATED: CNN gave Kellyanne Conway a reminder after she claimed “nobody” at White House talks about Hillary Clinton

The former secretary of state garnered outrage for her remarks, which also included accusing President Trump of running a “backwards” campaign and his supporters of being racists and sexists.

“I won the places that represent two-thirds of America’s gross domestic product. So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward. And his whole campaign, ‘Make America Great Again,’ was looking backwards,” Clinton said before addressing Trump voters. “You know, you didn’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women, you know, getting jobs. You don’t want, you know, to see that Indian American succeeding more than you are.”