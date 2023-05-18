Entire IRS Team Investigating Hunter Biden Dismissed By Department Of Justice

Hunter Biden has been under investigation by a federal grand jury in Delaware since at least 2018. At the end of April, a letter was sent to several House and Senate committees by a self-proclaimed IRS whistleblower that claims to have evidence that Joe Biden and his Administration stifled this investigation.

That letter states that this whistleblower believes Hunter Biden is receiving preferential treatment because of his connections to Joe Biden. The whistleblower reportedly wants to disclose “examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected”.

This week, CBS News broke the story that the anonymous whistleblower and “his entire team” have been dismissed from their investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes by the Biden Department of Justice. The Department of Justice has refused to comment on the matter. That report from CBS News reads…

On Monday, the agent and his team were told they were being removed from the investigation “at the request of the Department of Justice,” Lytle and another attorney, Tristan Leavitt, wrote to Congress Monday. A Justice Department spokesperson said the agency “cannot comment on the matter” and referred CBS News to Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who is overseeing the investigation. “As to any investigation of Hunter Biden, as the Attorney General has said, that investigation is being handled by U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who has full authority to make investigative decisions and to bring charges in any jurisdiction as he deems appropriate,” the spokesperson said. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/irs-whistleblower-hunter-biden-investigation-removed-from-probe-his-attorneys-say/

It should be noted that it is against the law for the Department of Justice to remove a whistleblower from an active investigation because of his willingness to speak the truth. Unfortunately, just as in many other cases, the Biden Administration doesn’t give a damn about the law.

The whistleblower stated in his letter that they have evidence that contradicts the Congressional testimony of a “Senior Political Appointee”. Could this be Merrick Garland?

Back in March of 2023, Merrick Garland testified before the Senate that he would not interfere in the Hunter Biden investigation… See a clip of that moment below…

Never before have we seen an Administration so dedicated to violating the law. Whether it be the circumventing of court rulings using ‘enforcement discretion’. or the blatant politically biased and illegal handling of the Hunter Biden tax investigation.