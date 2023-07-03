Eric Holder Says Biden Should Only Pardon Trump If He “Turns His Life Around” (Video)

Former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder appeared on CBS’ Face The Nation this weekend to discuss several topic. At the end of his interview, Holder was asked about a potential pardon for former President Donald Trump.

Videos by Rare

The anchor can be quoted as asking, “Before I let you go, I want to ask you to put on your attorney general hat again. Would you counsel President Biden, or the next president, whoever that is, to consider a pardon of the 45th president of the United States, either before or after a theoretical conviction?”

Holder responded, saying, “I think I’d look — tell the president, the next attorney general, you know, to let the – let the system do its work, try the cases, see what the results are, and then treat that convicted president or anybody else who is convicted as any other person would be treated.”

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

He added, “Pardons generally are for people who express remorse and then who have done things that show that they have turned their lives around. If those kinds of determinations can be made with regard to the former president or anybody else who is convicted, yeah, I would support that. In the absence of something like that, I don’t think that would be a wise thing to do”

Have you ever heard such an arrogant, condescending statement? Remember, Holder was caught up in the ‘Fast and Furious’ scandal. The Obama ATF armed the Mexican cartels under Eric Holder.

See the clip of Holder on CBS below…