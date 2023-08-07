Father Of Fallen Hero In Afghanistan Calls For Biden’s Resignation (Video)

Darin Hoover is the father of Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Jr. who was killed during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal of 2021. Today, Darin Hoover appeared in Congress to discuss the loss of his son.

“In closing, I’m calling out Secretary Blinken, Secretary Austin, General Milley, General McKenize, Lt. Colonel Whited, who could not give the order to the snipers to take out the bomber before he detonated his vest, and ultimately the President. Do what our son did, be a grown a** man. Admit to your mistakes, learn from them, so that this doesn’t happen ever, ever again. You all need to resign immediately. Our sons and daughters have more integrity in their little toes than every one of them combined. You owe it to our families here today. To the other gold and silver star families that have gone before, and most of all to the veterans who have given so much for this country, so that we have the freedoms that we enjoy today,” Hoover stated.

This poor man, along with 12 other families, lost their child because of the incompetence of the Biden Administration. We attempt to highlight that incompetence every single day, and yet, the effects of that blatant dereliction of duty still hold deathly consequences for good men and women.

The men and women who died that day in Afghanistan are American heroes. It is unthinkable that those who got them killed still wield the unbelievable amount of power that they do.

Hoover is correct. The Military brass who enabled this tragedy to occur should never be allowed to hold any position in the government or Military for the rest of their lives. In fact, they should be prosecuted and sent to prison for their murderous actions.