FBI Director Christopher Wray Says COVID Origin “Most Likely A Potential Leak In Wuhan” (Video)

FBI Director Christopher Wray appeared on Fox News for an interview with Brett Baier. During the interview, Wray claimed that COVID-19 most likely originated from a “potential leak from a Chinese government controlled lab”.

This is a major blow to social media sites like Facebook that have consitently censored content pertaining to the lab-leak theory. See a clip of that moment in the interview below…

FBI Director Christopher Wray says that COVID-19 likely originated in a lab in communist China



pic.twitter.com/8XiSXuYYWh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 28, 2023

After seeing this interview, Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri called for the FBI to declassify intelligence surround the origin of COVID-19. Hawley currently serves on the Judiciary committee. See that tweet below…

Of course it was. Now declassify the intelligence and let the American people see the truth https://t.co/qNroBkN9Ty — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 1, 2023

Why did it take so long for major institutions to begin to admit the lab leak theory was credible? I remember when President Trump was scolded from every angle for calling the Coronavirus the ‘China Virus’.

Anthony Fauci even urged Trump not to close down travel from China after the disease had begun to reportedly spread across China. Trump ignored his advice, and suspended travel from China anyway.

Senator Rand Paul had previously stated that classification was being used to conceal the truth about the lab leak theory. His warnings have now come into the light, and have been revealed to be 100% true.

After years of fallout from the restrictions that strangles small business around America, leaving behind a graveyard of empty stores and broken economies, the FBI is finally admitting the truth.

Imagine the value their admission would have carried during the times when people were being censored across social media for even mentioning Wuhan. Their silence tells you everything you need to know about their objectives.