FBI Murders Utah Man During Raid Over Anti-Biden Facebook Post

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a raid on a Utah man’s home today, shooting a killing the man, after he allegedly made an anti-Biden post to his Facebook page. The incident occurred in Provo, Utah today.

Videos by Rare

The FBI released the following statement on the deadly shooting,

The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously FBI statement on Utah killing

What kind of Nation are we living in, where jackbooted thugs can break down our doors and kill us based on a Facebook post about Joe Biden?

ABC News reports on the incident…

One of the officials told ABC News that the investigation began in April and the U.S. Secret Service was notified by the FBI in June. In addition to threatening posts, the official said, the man under investigation suggested online he was making plans to take physical action. The threats had been deemed “credible,” the official said. The FBI in Salt Lake City said the shooting occurred around 6:15 am. local time while special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence in Provo. https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/man-killed-fbi-raid-connection-threats-biden-officials/story?id=102138966

This Nation becomes more authoritarian by the day. How many people must die as a consequence of Joe Biden’s Presidency before Congressional Republicans take action to remove him from Office?

Americans are being killed.