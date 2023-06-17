Fetterman Introduces Rep. Brendan Boyle As “Boyle Bile” At Biden Appearance In Philadelphia (Video)

Two of the most mentally deteriorated individuals in the United States Government appeared on the same stage today. Joe Biden and Senator John Fetterman toured the collapse of the I-95 bridge in Philadelphia.

A real meeting of the minds!

While speaking at that event, Fetterman attempted to introduce Democrat Representative Brendan Boyle. Fetterman ridiculously called Boyle ‘Boyle Bile”.

Fetterman can be quoted as saying, “It’s a pleasure to be here and to introduce my friend, Congressman Boyle Bile”. See a clip of that moment below…

Senator John Fetterman: "It's a pleasure to be here and to introduce my friend, Congressman Boyle Bile."



Fetterman has been receiving backlash for wearing a hooded sweatshirt to the disaster zone that resulted in at least one death. Daily Mail reports…

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman was slammed for wearing his signature shorts and hoodie to accompany President Biden on a tour of the recent I-95 bridge collapse. Biden arrived in Philadelphia on Saturday for an aerial tour of the collapse site along with democratic politicians, Fetterman, Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. Bob Casey, Rep. Brendan Boyle and Mayor Jim Kenney. All were dressed in suits except for Fetterman who was casually dressed in shorts and a hoodie. It drew comments online with one person saying that he ‘showed up ready for a game of hoops.’ It comes just a few days after the embattled Pennsylvania senator sparked fresh health concerns when he stumbled through his remarks about the I-95 bridge collapse. The stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway collapsed last Sunday after a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an off-ramp and caught fire. State transportation officials said the driver was trying to navigate a curve and lost control. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12206023/Dem-Sen-John-Fetterman-slammed-wearing-hoodie-shorts-accompany-Biden.html

Fetterman and Biden are completely lost. A sad state of affairs in the United States indeed.