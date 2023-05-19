Fetterman Mumbles Through Incoherent Debt Limit Speech, Struggles To Read (Video)

Senator John Fetterman spoke at a press conference yesterday to discuss the debate raging over the debt limit. Remember, Republicans have passed a bill in the house to raise the debt limit, contingent on cuts to non-essential spending.

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke during his campaign, and has sinced been hospitalized for a sever bout with depression, dawned his signature Carhartt hooded sweatshirt. He was barely able to read the paper in front of him, which he seldom looked up from.

Within his speech, Fetterman urged President Biden to exercise the 14th Amendment in the debt limit negotiations. That Amendment reads…

All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws. The 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America

Now you may understand the insanity of Fetterman’s argument. It makes absolutely no sense. The Democrat point on the debt ceiling is to use a false Constitutional argument in order to overrule the Congress, protecting the Democrat’s corrupt government spending programs.

The Democrats are making it clear. They have no plans of negotiating on anything. See a clip of Fetterman struggling to read his speech below…

John Fetterman speaks at a press conference on the debt ceiling negotiations. pic.twitter.com/yiXDkFQtMY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 18, 2023

The Biden Administration, in concurrence with Congressional Democrats, has no intention of abiding the law of the land. They simply manipulate the truth in order to sell their wicked agenda of death and destruction.

To add insult to injury, people like Biden and Fetterman display blatant signs of cognitive decline to the tune of crickets from the mainstream media. America is in a dark period in time.