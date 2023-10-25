First Lady Leads Biden By Hand During Arrival Of Australian PM (Video)

First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden welcomed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the White House this morning. While welcoming Albanese to the White House, President Joe Biden appeared extremely confused.

The President was led by hand by First Lady Jill Biden, who eventually forced the President to a stop by stomping her foot closer to the President. It appeared that the First Lady was giving Biden verbal directions as well as guiding his movements by holding his hand and using her body weight to bring the President to a halt.

See a clip of the First Lady leading President Biden by hand below…

Biden shuffles outside for the official state visit of Australia.



They are holding a big party at the White House later tonight. pic.twitter.com/qpKmTGO6R8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 25, 2023

While the world continues to descend into chaos, President Biden needs assistance doing something as simple as walking on a carpet and stopping. Biden’s ‘Climate Czar’ John Kerry also welcomed Australian officials to the White House this morning.

See a clip of that moment below…

"Climate Envoy" John Kerry welcomes Australian officials for their official state visit pic.twitter.com/YoCEagYapT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 25, 2023

Total embarrassment!