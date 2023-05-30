Flashback: Biden Checked Watch During Dignified Transfer Of 13 Marines Killed In Afghanistan (Video)

President Joe Biden attended a ceremony for Memorial Day at the Arlington National Cemetery yesterday. The President looked confused. His mouth was hanging open, and he seemed unaware of his surroundings. See a clip of that moment below…

Joe Biden, mouth ajar, hand twitching, looking more lost than ever this Memorial Day.pic.twitter.com/x3DasRU5vB — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 29, 2023

Biden released the following video to his Twitter page depicting his activities at the Arlington National Cemetery. See that video below…

This Memorial Day, we once again gathered at the sacred Arlington National Cemetery to honor our fallen heroes.



We stood amid the rows and rows of marble stones and bore witness to the brave women and men who served and sacrificed for our freedom and for our future. pic.twitter.com/FMSmTRehkp — President Biden (@POTUS) May 30, 2023

While Biden portrays the image of supporting the Military on Memorial Day, at times of crisis during his Administration he has displayed the exact opposite. Biden’s Military allowed for 13 U.S. Marines to be killed by a suicide bomber. The bombing also killed hundreds of civilians.

Snipers on the ground in Kabul during the collapse of Afghanistan have testified in Congress that they had the suicide bombers responsible for this massacre in their scope ready to fire, but were told not to fire by U.S. military leaders. Read about that in the article below…

After these beautiful Marines were killed directly because of the incompetence of the Biden Administration, Joe Biden checked his watch during the dignified transfer of these heroes. See that reviling moment below…

I literally can't believe it – Biden appears to check his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base. #Kabul #Biden #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/97BpVBeErn — GottaBigMouth 💎 (@GottaBigMouth) August 30, 2021

This President may pretend to care about the Military on Memorial Day, but his actions show that he simply does not care about our men and women in uniform.

When they needed him most, our Military was stomped by Joe Biden. Just another reason why he must be removed from office!