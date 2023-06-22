Flashback: Biden Made Racist Comments About Indians Working at “7/11 and Dunkin’ Donuts” (Video)

An old clip of President Joe Biden making racist comments about Indians has resurfaced recently in light of the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to the White House.

Biden can be quoted as saying in 2006, “you cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.”

See a clip of that moment below…

Biden is currently hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.



Here's a flashback to the time Biden said "you cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin' Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent." pic.twitter.com/KyNNCMvvAD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2023

NBC reported on this at the time…

Facing criticism, potential 2008 presidential candidate Joe Biden has been forced to explain his recent remark that “you cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.” On a recent edition of the C-SPAN series “Road to the White House,” the Delaware senator is shown shaking hands with a man and boasting about his support among Indian-Americans. “I’ve had a great relationship. In Delaware, the largest growth in population is Indian-Americans moving from India. You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking,” Biden said. The clip made its way through cyberspace this week and caught fire in Washington, where Biden is known as one of the more long-winded senators. Biden’s office said the senator admires, supports and respects the Indian-American community – and also sought to explain his gaffe. “The point Senator Biden was making is that there has been a vibrant Indian-American community in Delaware for decades. It has primarily been made up of engineers, scientists and physicians, but more recently, middle-class families are moving into Delaware and purchasing family-run small businesses,” said Margaret Aitken, a Biden spokeswoman. https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna13757367

Perhaps the most damning part of this clip is not the words themselves, but the way in which they are delivered. Watch Biden closely.

He hardly even resembles the person we see today. Old clips of Joe Biden prove that he is not currently of sound mind.