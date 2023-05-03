Flashback: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Threatened Supreme Court Justices In 2020 (Video)

During a protest against a case involving abortion back in 2020, Chuck Schumer joined protestors gathered at the Supreme Court.

In his speech, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. Schumer screamed into a microphone “I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh — you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you.”

Keep in mind, leftist protestors have been routinely gathering outside of the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch for months now…

See a clip of that shocking moment from 2020 below…

Flashback to Chuck Schumer in 2020:



“I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh — you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you."pic.twitter.com/35rcQVp3sY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 2, 2023

To his credit, former President Donald J. Trump called out this madness at the time that it occurred, calling for Schumer to pay for his violent rhetoric. See a tweet with that statement below…

There can be few things worse in a civilized, law abiding nation, than a United States Senator openly, and for all to see and hear, threatening the Supreme Court or its Justices. This is what Chuck Schumer just did. He must pay a severe price for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

Is Chuck Schumer responsible for the amped up rhetoric against Conservative Supreme Court Justices?

It is clear that former President Trump has been calling out this violent rhetoric for some time now, why hasn’t there been action taken against Chuck Schumer?

How can he continue to lead the Democrats in the Senate when he himself has called for violence against our own government?

Schumer should be ashamed of himself. IF his fellow Democrats had any spine, they would remove him from his position. Instead, they cower in fear to this New York Bully!