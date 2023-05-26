Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Raises $8.2 Million In The First 24 Hours After Campaign Announcement

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his candidacy for President of the United States in 2024 on Wednesday. In the following 24 hours after the announcement, DeSantis reportedly raised over $8.2 Million.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

This influx of cash reveals that the large GOP corporate donors who once supported Jeb Bush are now in full support of DeSantis’ run in 2024… One must ask, why?

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

How could a Governor who touts his policies as being more Conservative than opponent Donald Trump attract the GOP donor class? Perhaps Ron DeSantis isn’t as ‘anti-establishment’ as some would have you believe.

Former President Donald Trump has raised $34 Million in 2023 alone, seeing a tremendous spike after the show-trial in Manhattan earlier this year.

Another GOP candidate for President in 2024, Tim Scott, has reportedly transferred $22 Million from his Senate campaign for his Presidential campaign. Politicians are allowed to transfer funds from one political account to another with no limits, even if the two accounts are for completely different offices.

CBS News reports…

In Miami on Thursday, DeSantis “bundlers,” or fundraisers who could collect money from a network of contacts, asked donors for a federal maximum donation of $3,300 for use during the primary election, and a maximum donation of the same amount for the general election, for a total of $6,600. Donors could also make the maximum pledge amounts through the DeSantis campaign website, though it is mostly expected to help raise smaller funds. In one email, Joe Lonsdale, founder of venture capital firm 8VC, wrote that while “there are other good people we know who are running in this race,” his view is that DeSantis has the “best chance to win both the primary and the general election — and the best record and skillset to serve our country as President.” “These direct campaign dollars are critically important at this phase to establish momentum, report good numbers early, and accelerate the ground game in key states like Iowa and South Carolina,” he continued, according to the email obtained by CBS News. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ron-desantis-raises-8-2-million-dollars-first-24-hours-presidential-campaign/