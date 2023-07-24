Former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki Launches Attacks On Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Video)

Former White House Press Secretary and current MSNBC host Jen Psaki took time during a segment of her show this week to launch attacks on President Biden’s primary competition in the 2024 Democratic primaries, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Psaki claimed during her segment that Kennedy is a “fixation” for ‘right wing media outlets’, attempting to undermine the real support Kennedy has seen from Americans of all kinds. In Jen Psaki’s Democrat Party, only candidates that strictly agree with Barack Obama and Joe Biden are allowed.

It’s understandable why Psaki feels this way, considering she was brought into the spotlight by the very political figures she is defending. Psaki got her first big break working for John Kerry’s 2004 Presidential campaign. She worked for Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign, worked in the Obama White House, and eventually made her way over to John Kerry’s State Department.

Psaki owes her career, in every way, to Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and the establishment Democrats in Washington D.C. Of course, anybody who challenges them is going to come into Psaki’s line of fire.

Psaki slammed RFK Jr. as a ‘conspiracy theorist’, claiming that he is a purveyor of ‘misinformation’. See a clip of Psaki attacking the Democrat candidate for President below….

It would be so cynical to assume Republicans are embracing a candidate enamored with conspiracies just as a means to advance their own political objectives. They’ve never stooped that low before, right?@jrpsaki on the GOP love for RFK Jr. pic.twitter.com/2jVNjPPPOM — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) July 23, 2023

It once again raises the question of coordination between MSNBC, which has hired many former Biden officials, and the White House. Psaki once read Biden’s talking points from the White House podium… She now reads them from the MSNBC teleprompter.

Psaki has been implicated in a court ruling against the Biden Administration as it pertains to their contact with social media platforms. Psaki’s statements from the White House podium were among the direct evidence stated in that decision. Read our report on Psaki’s involvement in that scandal here.