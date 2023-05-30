Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Diagnosed with Dementia

95-year-old Rosalynn Carter, the former First Lady and wife of former President Jimmy Carter, has been reportedly diagnosed with dementia. The Carter Center announced the unfortunate news Tuesday morning.

In an official statement, the Carter Center said, “The Carter family is sharing that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia. She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones.”

Rosalynn Carter Has Received an Unfortunate Diagnosis

98-year-old former President Carter started hospice care back in February, just months before the announcement of Rosalyn Carter’s dementia diagnosis. The Carter Center said that it wanted to make Rosalyn’s diagnosis public in order to “increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country.”

Carter was known for her mental health advocacy. Mrs. Carter’s advocacy for mental health was also noted in the statement, with it reading, “Mrs. Carter has been the nation’s leading mental health advocate for much of her life.” It also states that the former First Lady “improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health.”

The statement soon reveals how rampant Dementia is in society. It reads, “One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health. We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support. We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country.”

The Carter Center’s statement later addresses Mrs. Carter’s support for caregivers. The statement continues, “As the founder of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, Mrs. Carter often noted that there are only four kinds of people in this world: those who have been caregivers; those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers. The universality of caregiving is clear in our family, and we are experiencing the joy and the challenges of this journey.” Overall, the Carter Center’s statement showcases Mrs. Carter’s triumphs and her good heart, which has impacted many lives for the better.

