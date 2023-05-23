Former President Donald Trump Files $3.78 Billion Lawsuit Against The Washington Post

The Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) has filed a $3.78 Billion lawsuit against the Washington Post for running a ‘years-long crusade’ against the company.

Trump Media alleges that the Washington Post ran knowingly false stories about TMTG. The court filing reads….

Wilkerson knew that WaPo eagerly published false stories about TMTG, its CEO, Devin Nunes (“Nunes”) and, of course, former President Donald Trump. Wilkerson contacted WaPo with a salacious story about a porn-friendly bank and securities fraud. Through a series of meetings and conversations with Wilkerson and his lawyers, WaPo undertook with Wilkerson to publish agreed false and defamatory statements to injure TMTG WaPo was not content with publication of the false Statements to its 2,500,000 subscribers and republication to its 20,000,000 Twitter followers. The primary author of the WaPo Article, Drew Harwell (‘Harwell’), republished the Article to his 48,000 Twitter followers, which included correspondents at CNN, New York Times, NBC News, The Atlantic, Huffington Post, the Daily Beast, Business Insider, and the Guardian In order to further spread the smear and increase the damage to TMTG, WaPo engaged agents from both within and outside the company to broadly republish the defamation WaPo’s Statements were not published in good faith. The falsity of the Statements is not due to an honest mistake of the facts. There are no reasonable grounds for believing that the Statements are true. Publication of the Statements and republication of the Guardian article was part of a concerted effort to damage TMTG and interfere with its business https://www.foxnews.com/media/trumps-truth-social-files-3-78-billion-defamation-suit-against-washington-post

It will be interesting to see if this lawsuit is settled out of court, and for how much money. Donald Trump is surely not backing down from the ‘fake news’!

Remember, Trump filed a lawsuit against CNN in late 2022 for $475 Million. The Trump camp is leaving no stone unturned.