Former President Trump on Tim Scott Candidacy: “A Big Step Up From Ron DeSanctimonious”

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement via his Truth Social feed yesterday welcoming Senator Tim Scott into the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary.

We covered Scott’s campaign announcement yesterday.

Within the statement Trump also referred to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is potentially the biggest threat to Trump’s nomination for President in 2024, as ‘Ron Desanctimonious’.

Trump can be quoted as saying…

Good luck to Senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race. It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable. I got Opportunity Zones done with Tim, a big deal that has been highly successful. Good luck Tim! https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/110412891938430836

See that Truth embedded below…

The Hill reports on this statement…

Former President Trump on Monday welcomed Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) to the 2024 Republican presidential primary, using Scott’s entry into the race as an opportunity to chide a rival who’s considered a more realistic contender: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). “Good luck to Senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable.” Trump noted that he and Scott worked together to establish opportunity zones, an investment incentive included in the 2017 tax cut legislation passed by Republicans and signed into law by Trump. Scott on Monday launched his presidential campaign in his home state of South Carolina, making him the first and likely only senator to enter the race. His speech focused largely on his biography, which he has said embodies the American dream. Trump notably has not gone negative against Scott, instead keeping his focus on DeSantis, who is running second behind Trump in most national polls and leading the former president in some state polls. https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4015328-trump-uses-tim-scotts-2024-launch-to-swipe-at-desantis/