Former President Trump Reacts To Tucker Carlson Leaving Fox News: “I’m Shocked” (Video)

0 Votes

Former President Donald Trump appeared in an interview on Newsmax tonight. Trump is the leading Republican Candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

He was asked his opinion on the departure of host Tucker Carlson from Fox News that broke just this morning. The former President can be quoted as saying…

I’m shocked… I’m surprised. He’s a very good person and a very good man and very talented as you know…. and very high ratings! So, we’re just learning about it almost as we speak. You and I just said ‘wow that’s just something… that’s a big one’. I don’t know if it was voluntary or if sombody was fired, but I think Tucker’s been terrific. Especially over the last year he’s been terrific to me.

Former President Donald Trump

See a clip of that response to interviewer Greg Kelly below…

Donald Trump Jr. also voiced his support for Tucker Carlson, stating that his departure from Fox will “change the game completely”.

See a video of that reaction below…

The New York Times reports on Carlson’s departure…

Fox News on Monday dismissed Tucker Carlson, its most popular prime-time host and one of the most influential voices on the American right.

The network made the announcement less than a week after it agreed to pay $787.5 million in a defamation lawsuit in which Mr. Carlson’s show, one of the highest rated on Fox, figured prominently for its role in spreading misinformation after the 2020 election.

Mr. Carlson’s program became a must-watch for conservatives during the presidency of Donald J. Trump, an ideological ally and occasional confidant of Mr. Carlson’s.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ree Drummond’s Daughter Alex Opens Up About Her Car Getting Stolen

5 Things You Missed Yesterday