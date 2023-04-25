Former President Trump Reacts To Tucker Carlson Leaving Fox News: “I’m Shocked” (Video)

Former President Donald Trump appeared in an interview on Newsmax tonight. Trump is the leading Republican Candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination.

He was asked his opinion on the departure of host Tucker Carlson from Fox News that broke just this morning. The former President can be quoted as saying…

I’m shocked… I’m surprised. He’s a very good person and a very good man and very talented as you know…. and very high ratings! So, we’re just learning about it almost as we speak. You and I just said ‘wow that’s just something… that’s a big one’. I don’t know if it was voluntary or if sombody was fired, but I think Tucker’s been terrific. Especially over the last year he’s been terrific to me. Former President Donald Trump

See a clip of that response to interviewer Greg Kelly below…

🚨Trump reacts to Tucker getting fired from Fox: “I'm shocked… I’m surprised. He’s a very good person and a very good man… Tucker’s been terrific, especially over the last year or so.”



pic.twitter.com/q4Mfodbwce — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 25, 2023

Donald Trump Jr. also voiced his support for Tucker Carlson, stating that his departure from Fox will “change the game completely”.

See a video of that reaction below…

Donald Trump Jr comments on Tucker Carlson being out at Fox News



Fox News market cap down $1 billion



Tucker Carlson unrestricted to Spotify would be great pic.twitter.com/2LQJpo70f3 — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) April 24, 2023

The New York Times reports on Carlson’s departure…

Fox News on Monday dismissed Tucker Carlson, its most popular prime-time host and one of the most influential voices on the American right. The network made the announcement less than a week after it agreed to pay $787.5 million in a defamation lawsuit in which Mr. Carlson’s show, one of the highest rated on Fox, figured prominently for its role in spreading misinformation after the 2020 election. Mr. Carlson’s program became a must-watch for conservatives during the presidency of Donald J. Trump, an ideological ally and occasional confidant of Mr. Carlson’s.