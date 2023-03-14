Former President Trump Says He Will ‘Obliterate The Deep State’ In Iowa Speech

Former President Trump made a speech in Iowa about education yesterday. During the speech, Trump claimed that he would ‘totally annihilate the Deep State’ if elected President in 2024.

He decried what the deep state, made up of intelligence agencies and lifelong administrators, has done to law and order in our Country. He also claimed that he is the only candidate capable of turning the Country around, and that the Deep State knows it. See a clip of that moment below…

🚨President Trump Speaking in Davenport IA: "I will totally obliterate the DEEP STATE." 👏👏🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/izP4ifLZ96 — TkMel 💜🇺🇸💜 (@TkMelly) March 14, 2023

Since his speech was about education, Trump laid out his plan to fix the broken education system in America. He said that he would break up the Federal Department of Education, returning the money back to the individual states.

See a clip of that moment below…

Trump says in Davenport, IA he’s going to break up the Department of Education and send the resources, and segments back to the individual states!! 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZXuXt7r35s — TrashDiscourse🗑️ (@ThaWoodChipper) March 14, 2023

1,500 supporters were reportedly turned away because of the packed house for Trump’s speech. See a line from the event below…

BREAKING: Line for Trump event is around the block in Davenport, Iowa todaypic.twitter.com/6XHoNbjU7u — No Bailouts Poso 🚫💰 (@JackPosobiec) March 13, 2023

Trump also visited a local restaurant to support the town, greeting supporters and diners. See a clip of that moment below…

Trump gets a big reception at the Machine Shed BBQ in Davenport, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/b2kSxs5vzo — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 13, 2023

Trump can be seen below speaking to the owner of the restaurant he visited.

In Iowa, @realDonaldTrump made a stop at the Machine Shed restaurant to greet some great Americans! pic.twitter.com/sfmIXi5JFl — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) March 13, 2023

Iowa has given a very warm welcome to President Trump, a much warmer welcome than any other Republican in the 2024 field.