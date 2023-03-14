Former President Trump Says He Will ‘Obliterate The Deep State’ In Iowa Speech

Former President Trump made a speech in Iowa about education yesterday. During the speech, Trump claimed that he would ‘totally annihilate the Deep State’ if elected President in 2024.

He decried what the deep state, made up of intelligence agencies and lifelong administrators, has done to law and order in our Country. He also claimed that he is the only candidate capable of turning the Country around, and that the Deep State knows it. See a clip of that moment below…

Since his speech was about education, Trump laid out his plan to fix the broken education system in America. He said that he would break up the Federal Department of Education, returning the money back to the individual states.

See a clip of that moment below…

1,500 supporters were reportedly turned away because of the packed house for Trump’s speech. See a line from the event below…

Trump also visited a local restaurant to support the town, greeting supporters and diners. See a clip of that moment below…

Trump can be seen below speaking to the owner of the restaurant he visited.

Iowa has given a very warm welcome to President Trump, a much warmer welcome than any other Republican in the 2024 field.

What do you think?

