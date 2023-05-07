Former Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany To Take Over Tucker Carlson’s 8pm Fox News Spot

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is taking over the 8 pm Fox News timeslot from Tucker Carlson following Carlson’s departure from the network.

Though McEnany is only slated to host the show for one week, some are speculating that if she is successful that Fox may simply opt to keep her in the timeslot. See McEnany’s statement of hosting below…

I am honored to share that I will be hosting Fox News Tonight on @FoxNews at 8pm ET all next week (5/8-5/12)! Set your DVR.



Please join me next week as we dig into the state of politics, media, culture, and faith in America!https://t.co/8JtJZwo9zf — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 4, 2023

Before Carlson held this timeslot, it belonged to Bill O’Reilly. The spot has been a fixture of the Fox News lineup for many years, with two hosts now being number one in a row.

Will McEnany rise to the task? Her work will certainly be cut out for her. Fox News has seen a tremendous drop in ratings across the board following their decision to pull Tucker Carlson’s top-rated news program off of the airwaves.

The 8 pm slot, which lost a whopping 50% of its audience following Carlson’s exit, has been occupied by temporary host Brian Kilmeade over the last week.

TV insider reports on McEnany…

McEnany, who began her media career as a producer for Huckabee on Fox News and now frequently co-hosts Outnumbered, is set to host for five days, starting May 8.

