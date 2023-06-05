Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Endorses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. For President In 2024

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has announced his endorsement of Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for President in 2024.

We covered an early RFK Jr. rally back in April when he announced. See that post below…

The Hill reports on that endorsement…

Dorsey retweeted a video of Kennedy saying he could beat former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who announced his bid for the White House on Twitter last month. Dorsey captioned the video with, “He can and will.” Dorsey also responded to comments on his tweet, including one that said, “The DNC would never allow that, are you kidding??” The former Twitter CEO responded by saying, “True but they seem to be more irrelevant by the day.” Kennedy, the nephew of the late former President Kennedy, launched his campaign for the 2024 Democratic primary in April, becoming the second Democrat, after author Marianne Williamson, to challenge President Biden for the nomination. Kennedy said in April he is challenging Biden because he “disagree[s] fundamentally with him” on where the country is going. Dorsey also retweeted a link to a Twitter Spaces event featuring Kennedy hosted by Twitter owner Elon Musk and Kennedy. The livestream event is set for 2 p.m. Monday. Musk, a self-described free speech proponent, extended the invite to Kennedy after the candidate tweeted that Instagram was not allowing his campaign to make an account on the social media platform. “To silence a major political candidate is profoundly undemocratic. Social media is the modern equivalent of the town square. How can democracy function if only some candidates have access to it?” Kennedy tweeted at the time. https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4034584-ex-twitter-leader-jack-dorsey-endorses-rfk-jr-for-president/

BREAKING: Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (@Jack) has endorsed @RobertKennedyJr for President in 2024. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 4, 2023

Kennedy Jr. continues to make serious waves in the Democrat Party.