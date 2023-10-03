Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Claims Trump Isn’t Actually Rich In Unhinged Rant (Video)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki aired yet another ridiculous attack on former President Donald Trump during her most recent edition of her Sunday MSNBC show. During the segment, Psaki attempts to persuade her audience into believing that Trump is not actually rich, and has faked his wealth for his entire career.

Videos by Rare

This woman has hit an entirely new level of insanity. Psaki claimed that Trump has made ‘prolific and flagrant lies’ about his personal wealth for decades. Has she not seen the private jet that is nearly the size of Air Force One? It even has Trump’s name on it! How ridiculous can Psaki get?

Jen Psaki actually says that Trump’s wealth is a ‘myth’ in this segment. The former White House Press Secretary then segwayed into the recent $250 Million civil case brought against Trump alleging fraud. Of course, Psaki fails to mention that the woman responsible for bringing these charges, Letitia James, quite literally campaigned on ‘getting Trump’.

We the People, all of us, have a 14th Amendment right to be treated equally under the law. An Attorney General campaigning on ‘coming after’ a specific citizen is quite literally as unconstitutional as could be.

Psaki then attempts to claim that Trump inflated the price of his luxury apartment in New York City, claiming that it is the highest valued apartment in the world. Considering it is in the best location in the business hub of the entire world, New York City… Yes, Jen, it is worth remarkably more than an apartment anywhere else.

Not only that, but this is no ‘apartment’. This is a palace that overlooks Central Park. It is quite literally probably the most expensive real estate on Earth. Psaki is intentionally misleading the American public.

It is pretty telling that MSNBC would hire Jen Psaki, the former spokeswoman for President Joe Biden, and attempt to portray her as an objective journalist. It shows how dedicated they are to the Democrat narrative, and the lengths they will go in order to push that narrative.