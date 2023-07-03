Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Attempts To Scare Muslims Into Voting Democrat (Video)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki hosts a weekly show on MSNBC, and it’s not going well. Megyn Kelly ripped Psaki and her failing ratings just weeks ago.

Videos by Rare

During a recent segment on her show, Psaki attempted to scare Muslim Americans into voting for the Democrat Party. Completely omitting the fact that Muslim Americans are capable of forming their own opinions, Psaki attempted to claim that rising tensions between Muslims and the LGBTQ community were stoked in total by the GOP.

Psaki fails to mention that many Islamic Nations around the globe punish homosexuality with the death penalty. She is so focused on blaming the GOP that she leaves out copious amounts of surrounding evidence.

Psaki can be quoted as saying, “So, lately, I have been noticing the reemergence of a very old GOP playbook that harkens back to President Richard Nixon’s infamous ‘Southern strategy.’ During his campaign for President in 1968, the Republican Party made a concerted effort to reach white Southerners who used to vote for Democrats by playing to their fears of African Americans and the Civil Rights Movement. And it worked. By pitting one group of Americans against another, the GOP successfully managed to split off Southern Whites from the Democratic Party. Now, decades later, the right wing is reviving that same playbook, this time with Muslim Americans and trans people. Hear me out here. The GOP is trying to recruit Muslim Americans, a community that makes up less than 2% of the U.S. population, against another tiny marginalized group of Americans, transgender people.”

“It’s important to remember that back in 2011, during the Republican primary, the right wing had designated Muslim Americans as public enemy number one. No surprise, given that conspiracy theorists – remember the birthers? I do – have been trying for years to portray President Obama as a Trojan horse for Sharia law. Republican after Republican candidate ginned up fear about the fabricated threat posed by an Islamic legal doctrine debated by scholars for centuries. To them, the imaginary prospect of Sharia law in this country was scarier than gun violence, climate change, and more important to discuss than, say, millions of people who didn’t have health care.”

See a clip of Psaki’s segment below…

We're noticing the reemergence of an old ploy straight from the GOP playbook, only this time the party has a new target…@jrpsaki breaks it down. pic.twitter.com/wZ55u20476 — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) July 2, 2023