Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Can’t Stop Freaking Out Over Trump 2024 (Video)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki just can’t stop freaking out about former President Donald Trump on MSNBC.

Psaki has been hosting guest segments on ‘All-In with Chris Hayes’ and airing segments on her weekly MSNBC Sunday show attacking the former President from a multitude of positions. Psaki even aired a segment encouraging GOP competitors in the 2024 Republican Presidential primary to attack Trump.

This woman appears desperate! We covered a segment that Psaki aired last week in which she panicked upon viewing the tremendous lead that Trump holds over his Republican primary competition in 2024.

Over the weekend, Psaki aired yet another segment bashing the former President, claiming that Trump has left ‘victims’ in his political career. Psaki hammered the breach of the Capitol on January 6th, which, in no way, been linked to the former President. Countless investigations and unwarranted searching by federal authorities has yielded no tie between Trump and the breach of the Capitol on January 6th.

Unfortunately, the facts don’t matter to Jen Psaki. Only what narrative is politically beneficial to her former boss, President Joe Biden.

See Psaki’s latest Trump Derangement Syndrome freakout on MSNBC below…

.@jrpsaki: "Despite what Donald Trump says on the campaign trail… It's important to remember that he is not the victim here. The victims are the institutions, the people, and the very foundations that have helped sustain our democracy for over 240 years.” pic.twitter.com/THeSwgdaFB — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) July 30, 2023

Is Psaki still doing the bidding of President Biden, but now simply from MSNBC instead of the White House podium? One look at her activity on MSNBC would point towards a definite YES!