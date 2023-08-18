Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Celebrates Persecution Of Donald Trump (Video)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is completely obsessed with former President Donald Trump. No matter the initial subject of her monologues, Psaki’s statements often devolve into rabid hatred of the former President.

During one of her most recent monologues, Psaki could barely contain her emotions while covering the recent Fulton County indictment of Trump and 18 others. She giggled, smirked, and waved her hands around throughout the segment.

Psaki attempts to claim that Trump’s “fixation” on Georgia during the 2020 Electoral process was ‘out of the ordinary’, painting the picture that Trump was obsessed with the State, much like Psaki herself is obsessed with Trump!

“This all started right after the 2020 Election when Donald Trump became kinda fixated on Georgia. He was the first Republican to lose the state since George H.W. Bush, almost 30 years earlier. Even though Georgia was just one of many close states in 2020, and the margin in Arizona was even tighter, Georgia became a bit of an obsession. As we’ve been covering, this obsession spiraled into a criminal enterprise to overturn the election results in Georgia, spearheaded by none other than Donald Trump. Now it’s coming back to haunt him, of course, because what Trump coupled where he did it has created kind of the perfect storm,” Psaki said.

Throughout this monologue, Psaki attempts to fight back her emotions of elation that former President Trump is undergoing the most sever and blatant political persecution in American political history.

Remember, this is a woman who worked at the highest levels of the State Department, was a member of the Obama White House, and worked for other prominent Democrats before she secured that position. She is as connected as a Democrat could be.

This is what the Democrat Party seriously believes. Pure insanity.

See Jen Psaki salivating over the political persecution of Donald Trump below….

