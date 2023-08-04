Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Defends ‘Barbie’ From Ted Cruz (Video)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is really focused on the important issues! During a recent segment of her weekly MSNBC show that airs on Sundays, Psaki took time to defend the ‘Barbie’ movie.

Videos by Rare

Psaki took a break from her usual Trump-obsessed monologues to discuss Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s critiques of the Barbie movie. Cruz claims that the film is ‘brainwashing’ young girls into believing ‘communist propaganda.’

See Senator Cruz making that statement below…

Ted says the Barbie movie is brainwashing young girls with Chinese propaganda. pic.twitter.com/81kR4CKKV2 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 16, 2023

Psaki discussed this opinion from Senator Cruz in one of her recent shows. Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki can be quoted as saying, “Is Barbie communist? Maybe! Apparently, according to Republican Senator Ted Cruz, Barbie’s alleged communism, based on a map in a movie, is more offensive than the actions of his colleague Tommy Tuberville.”

Psaki used a majority of the segment to bash Senator Tuberville, claiming that he is withholding ‘crucial Military promotions.’

If the Senate is not allowed to reject a candidate for a high-ranking military position, then why even have a confirmation process in the first place? The confirmation process is not a rubber stamp approval process. It is an important duty entrusted to the Senate by our founding document.

It’s called the Constitution of the United States of America, Jen! You may want to take the time to read it… It’s a pretty important document!

See Psaki freaking out about Senator Tuberville and communist Barbie below!

Psaki is lost!