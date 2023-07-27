Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Freaks Out Over Trump’s Massive Lead In Polls (Video)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is still doing the bidding of the Biden Administration. Though she may not be at the White House podium anymore, Psaki hosts a weekly show on MSNBC that airs on Sundays, and she also fills in for primetime MSNBC hosts like Chris Hayes from time-to-time.

Videos by Rare

During a recently aired segment on ‘All-In with Chris Hayes’ hosted by the former White House Press Secretary, Psaki can be seen literally freaking out over former President Donald Trump’s massive lead in the polls leading up to the Republican Presidential Primary.

Psaki showed polls from Iowa and South Carolina that show Trump ahead by upwards of 30 points. Trump leads Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by 30 points in Iowa, a State DeSantis has heavily invested in. Trump also holds a 34 point lead over the next closest candidate in South Carolina. See those graphics from Psaki’s segment below…

Psaki then hilariously roasted ‘Never Trump’ candidates Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson for polling in the single digits. See that graphic show below…

Republican voters are clear. They want Donald Trump as their nominee in 2024, and it isn’t even close. They have roundly rejected anti-Trump candidates like Mike Pence, Chris Christie, and Asa Hutchinson. This is bad news for Jen Psaki, as reading the graphics during her segment sent her into a tailspin.

“At least Hutchinson and Christie have clearly made the calculation that they won’t be remembered as enablers by the history books, that’s worth something! The rest of the field though is in a position where they are effectively enabling a guy that led an attempted coup… For what? To maybe win a handful of delegates? I’m like seriously asking you this! What are they trying to get out of this? Does Nikki Haley want to be the Vice President that badly?” Psaki said.

“Don’t even get me started on Mike Pence!” Psaki said. How can Psaki not be sued for claiming that Trump attempted a coup? Millions of dollars have been spent by federal entities attempting to prove that very statement, that Trump orchestrated a coup. No evidence to support the claims that Trump led a ‘coup’ on January 6th has ever been substantiated.

See Psaki’s segment below…

I have a relevant question! How did Jen Psaki, State Department employee and public servant, amass a fortune of over $30 Million at just 44 years old? It would seem that Psaki would be nowhere near the realm of $30 Million being a spokeswoman for politicians and departments… How did Psaki make her money? How did she become so unfathomably rich?

It’s worth investigating, because it is often those who attack others with such vitriolic disinformation who have the most to hide.