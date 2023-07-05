Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Implicated In Ruling Against Biden Meddling With Social Media Firms

Former White House Press Secretary and current MSNBC host Jen Psaki was implicated in a recent ruling by a U.S. Judge restricting the Biden Administration’s contact with social media firms. We reported on that ruling just yesterday.

Videos by Rare

The ruling restricted the FBI and Department of Health and Human Services from contact with social media firms. The injunction says that Psaki publicly advocated for censorship, stating that the former Press Secretary, “publicly began pushing Facebook and other social-media platforms to censor COVID-19 misinformation”.

The injunction then adds, “At a White House Press Conference, Psaki publicly reminded Facebook and other social-media platforms of the threat of ‘legal consequences’ if they do not censor misinformation more aggressively”

Fox News reports on Psaki’s involvement…

During a July 2021 press conference, Psaki, alongside Surgeon General Murthy, told reporters that the White House was “flagging problematic posts” for Facebook, according to the injunction. “We are in regular touch with these social-media platforms, and those engagements typically happen through members of our senior staff, but also members of our COVID-19 team,” she said, according to the injunction. “We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation.” The injunction also said that it was “quite telling that each example or category of suppressed speech was conservative in nature.” https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/ex-biden-aide-jen-psaki-hit-for-coercing-tech-companies-to-censor-conservatives-by-federal-judge/ar-AA1dsOK5?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=4c1eda48ebf84ced8382ef7b1a95e352&ei=6

Keep in mind, Psaki is currently broadcasting on FCC regulated airwaves, running a laundry operation for Democrats embroiled in dangerous and damning scandals.

Is Psaki acting as an outside member of the Biden Administration? One look at her show would make the average viewer wonder if she is still the Biden Press Secretary.

What exactly is going on between MSNBC and the Democrats?