Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Repeatedly Lies About Trump (Video)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is obsessed with former President Donald Trump. Nearly every single one of her MSNBC monologues devolves into one Trump conspiracy or another.

Videos by Rare

In one of her latest segments, Psaki discussed the false allegation made by federal prosecutor Jack Smith that Trump ordered the deletion of security footage at Mar-A-Lago. Trump has vehemently denied these allegations, saying on his Truth Social feed the day the charges were announced, “The Crooked Election Interference “Thugs” from the DOJ, headed by the worst Thug of them all, Deranged Jack Smith, are now admitting that the Mar-a-Lago Security Tapes were NOT DELETED. That’s not what they were illegally leaking to the press. These guys should be prosecuted for MISCONDUCT. Also, whatever happened to Crooked Joe’s Documents? Where are the ones he sent and stored in Chinatown? Is Deranged Jack going to Indict him for this and, at the same time, receiving BRIBES FROM CHINA?”

Trump also said that Jack Smith has admitted that the Mar-A-Lago security tapes were not deleted, but as we have discussed before, Jen Psaki literally does not care about the facts. She simply manipulates reality to serve her twisted agenda.

While discussing Trump in her latest segment, Psaki can be quoted as saying, “First of all, this week was an extraordinary reminder of just how much legal trouble the former President is in, I mean, it really is something to have everybody on edge, all eyes glued to a courthouse in D.C., watching what Jack Smith is going to do, waiting for an indictment into his attempt to overturn the 2020 Election, only to have a new, separate, superceding indictment drop in the investigation into his mishandling of classified documents. All happening within the span of hours.”

Psaki then made absurd claims that the ‘wheels of justice are always moving’, basking in the fact that Trump has been suffered the most grand political persecution of our time. It makes sense, considering Psaki was born of the Biden-Kerry Democrat culture in the first place.

Remember, this is the same woman who, as White House Press Secretary, admitted that the White House was actively working with Facebook and other social media platforms to censor opinions that they didn’t like. Psaki has been implicated in a federal ruling against the Biden Administration’s contact with social media companies.

See Psaki salivating over the political persecution of Trump below…

This woman is really out of touch with reality! Get a grip, Jen!