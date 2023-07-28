Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Scrambles To Defend White House, Hunter Biden (Video)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki scrambled to defend her former boss during an MSNBC segment recently. During the segment, Psaki made multiple excuses for Hunter Biden’s criminal activity, even stating that the gun charge against Hunter Biden was ‘relatively minor’.

Keep in mind, Jen Psaki comes from the Democrat Party. The same Party which has bills in Congress at this very moment to restrict American’s right to keep and bear arms. These bills include stricter background checks… the very form that Hunter Biden has been charged for lying on.

During this segment, Psaki claimed that the long-awaited Durham Report, that exposed the lie of Russian collusion and the fact that our intelligence agencies pursued a politically motivated and unsubstantiated investigation into former President Donald Trump, “ended with a whimper”.

To Psaki, because her former bosses were implicated in the Durham Report, the report means nothing… A window into how skewed and biased these statements from Jen Psaki really are.

The former White House Press Secretary defended Hunter Biden, claiming that all of the crimes committed by Hunter were done when he was ‘battling addiction’.

Did Joe Biden have the same sympathy for first time non-violent drug offenders when he passed the 1994 crime bill in the Senate? That bill has led to the incarceration and destruction of millions of American lives across our Nation. Why does Hunter Biden get a pass, Jen?

Psaki then scrambled to defend Joe Biden, saying that the President has ‘maintained a strict distance from any appearance of involvement in his son’s case.’ Unfortunately for Psaki, this simply isn’t true. Reports have indicated that Biden met with Hunter’s business associates dozens of times. Do you call that distance, Jen?

Joe Biden isn’t ‘distanced’ from Hunter Biden’s business dealings… He was the catalyst, and remains the catalyst for Hunter Biden’s entire career.

Do you honestly believe that Hunter Biden is a ‘great business man’? Are these foreign entities ‘doing business’ with Hunter Biden because he is an impressive person? Absolutely not. They are buying access. Access to Joe Biden, who was the Vice President and is now the President.

The access to Joe Biden IS Hunter’s business! Without Joe Biden, Hunter is just another degenerate.