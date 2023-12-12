Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Shows Off Smoking Hot Leather Dress In Prime Time

Before she was the White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki was the spokeswoman for John Kerry’s State Department. Kerry was appointed Secretary of State by Barack Obama to replace Hillary Clinton in January of 2013. Upon taking the position, Kerry hired Jen Psaki, a woman who had worked on his 2004 Presidential campaign, to be his spokeswoman.

Videos by Rare

We were able to find a video of Psaki during her time at the State Department posted to their official Youtube channel from just 8 years ago. In the video, Psaki is wearing no makeup at all, not highlighting any of her features. Her hair is also a much more fair color. See a video of Psaki at the State Department below…

Boy, have things changed in 8 years. Having risen to the position of White House Press Secretary during her career in government, Psaki has now entered the private sector, and in the private sector, things work a little differently.

I routinely tune into her shows to hear the main Democrat talking points of the week, as her lineup almost always features prominent Democrats from around the Nation espousing whatever ridiculous thing they are going to start panicking about that week. But last week, I was floored to see Psaki wearing an entirely leather dress with an extremely open bottom.

It made me think back to her briefings at the White House, and her time at the State Department, and how much this woman has changed in just 8 short years. She’s 45. It’s not like she was a small child 8 years ago, she was a full grown adult.

The leather reminded me of Elvis Presley’s black leather jumpsuit that he wore during the vaunted ’68 Comeback Special, though Psaki’s leather is brown, not black. Either way, we are very appreciative that Psaki is showing off her looks.

If there was a ‘hottest swamp creature award’, Psaki would win in a landslide. See Psaki in her leather dress below…

Though her politics are ridiculous, and seemingly entirely motivated by the vast fortune she has been able to accrue during her career in ‘public service’, Jen Psaki is beautiful. We will give her that.

It’s quite funny to observe how much Psaki has changed in just short of a decade.