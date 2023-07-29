Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki To Failing Candidate Ron DeSantis: “Are You Ok?” (Video)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took time to distract herself from her former boss Joe Biden’s severe cognitive decline by hilariously roasting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis failing poll numbers.

Despite using Trump’s endorsement to win the Florida Gubernatorial race in 2018, Ron DeSantis has now attempted to challenge Trump in the Republican primary…. and it isn’t going well. DeSantis, despite investing heavily in Iowa, trails Trump by at least 26 points.

In States like New Hampshire, former President Trump is leading the Florida Governor by a whopping 30 points. The more America sees of Governor Ron DeSantis, the less they like him. Rare has even uncovered a DeSantis-related election scheme in Florida in which local election boards were paid thousands of dollars prior to the 2022 Election.

Psaki talked about these primary polls recently, freaking out over the fact that Trump maintains a commanding lead over every single competitor in the field.

During one her most recent segments, Psaki added fuel to the fire of DeSantis’ downfall, asking the Florida Governor, “are you OK?”

“So lately as I’ve been watching the way Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is running his Presidential campaign, there is a question that has been running through my mind… Are you OK, Governor? I mean for real! Are you good? It’s OK if you don’t actually want to run for President, it’s completely OK. It’s difficult really to take away any other conclusion when you look at the events of the last few weeks from the Florida Governor’s increasingly bizarre campaign for the White House. Take his recent fundraising report, it turns out until recently at least, he was burning through money like a teen pop-star with a new record deal!” Psaki said.

Florida has adopted a new curriculum in schools that addresses slavery. This claim was also made by Vice President Kamala Harris during her visit to Jacksonville.

Even Jen Psaki is getting in on the laughs as Ron DeSantis continues to struggle against former President Donald Trump!