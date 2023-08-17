Fulton County DA Threatens Trump After Indictment (Video)

As summer transitions to fall, Democrats find themselves in a tight race for Marxist of the Year Award. Each Leftist prosecutor is attempting to become the darling of the Neo-Marxist Movement by indicting former president Donald Trump on a litany of made-up charges.

Videos by Rare

The most recent entry in the pack is Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis, who is attempting to deflect from obvious fraud committed in Fulton County when a false 911 call was made to evacuate the State Farm Arena, where the 2020 presidential election ballots were being counted. Under the pretense of a “broken water pipe,” Republican election workers were kicked out of State Farm Arena. However, Democrats forgot that there were surveillance cameras, which recorded white vans pulling up to the arena and dropping off suitcases of fake ballots.

Naturally, the video evidence of fraud is damning and embarrassing to Georgia politicians, especially to the state’s Republican governor and lieutenant governor, who have been caught red-handed by history using banana republic tactics to throw an election in the USA. Thus, the only way out for Georgia’s Uniparty fraudsters is to declare “you didn’t actually see us commit fraud,” and then to double down on the ridiculous claim by making up charges by which they can imprison anybody who questions them.

And that’s what happened today, as Willis announces charges against Trump for questioning the Georgia’s election results. What Fani Willis does not explain in her press conference is how a county-level prosecutor has jurisdiction over the President of the United States during a federal election.

Fani Willis: "I am giving the defendants the opportunity to voluntarily surrender no later than noon on Friday the 25th day of August, 2023." pic.twitter.com/8By1CION0V — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 15, 2023

So what was Trump’s “crime”? Trump’s crime was using his First Amendment right by stating “find me the votes in Georgia,” or something to that effect. But, of course, as a Marxist, Fani Willis doesn’t care much the scared right of free speech. Marxists have never been much for the pesky First Amendment, and mainly because it allows reasonable-minded people to discuss why Marxism doesn’t work.

Also, ignore how this latest politically-motivated indictment against Trump comes on the heels of the House of Representatives discussing impeaching Joe Biden for taking $20 million in bribes from China, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine.