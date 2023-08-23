Fulton County Releases Rudy Giuliani Mug Shot Following Arrest

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, one of the 18 indicted with former President Trump in Fulton County, Georgia was arrested and processed today. Giuliani was released on $150,000 bail.

This morning when departing New York, Giuliani spoke briefly to the press about his arrest. Giuliani can be quoted as saying, “I’m feeling very, very good about because I feel like I’m defending the rights of all Americans as I did so many times as a United States Attorney. People like to say I’m different. I’m the same Rudy Giuliani that took down the mafia, that made New York City the safest city in America. Reduced crime more than any Mayor in the history of any city, anywhere, and I’m fighting for justice. I have been from the first moment that I represented Donald Trump.”

See that full statement from Giuliani in the clip below…

Fulton County has now released Giuliani’s mugshot, along with Jenna Ellis, and Sidney Powell. See those mugshots below…