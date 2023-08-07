Gavin Newsom Accepts Invitation To Debate Ron DeSantis With Sean Hannity As Moderator

It’s safe to say that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom aren’t the best of buddies.

Their animosity began to peak back in June. Newsom, who is proud to have made California a sanctuary state for illegals, was peeved that DeSantis arranged to send 36 illegals to Newsom’s sanctuary state for illegals. Newsom tweeted out, “Ron DeSantis you small, pathetic man. This isn’t Martha’s Vineyard… Kidnapping charges?” Newsom then linked to the state’s code on kidnapping.

However, Newsom’s aspirations to be the next Democrat to jail his political opponent were dampened. Cal Matters, a nonpartisan state news website in California, weighed in on the incident by citing the State of California would be required to prove that DeSantis was “in fact, luring migrants onto a plane under false pretenses.” Brian Hofer, California attorney and executive director of Secure Justice in Oakland, agreed that Newsom’s legal logic was a stretch. “You took people from one state, on flights which are funded by another state, dropped them off in a third state, and you’re going to say they were coerced or taken under threat of force? What court do you bring that in?”

So what can Gavin Newsom do if he can’t be the next Democrat to jail his political opponent? First, he can comment on DeSantis’ chances of winning the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“He’s going to get rolled by Trump. Trump’s just going to roll him. Thump!” Newsom said, in what might be the only truthful thing he’s uttered in years.

But next – he can debate DeSantis with Sean Hannity as moderator! Already, the plans are being laid down by DeSantis, Newsom, and Hannity for a 90-minutes debate. There will be no live audience, and neither governor will be allowed to use any notes.

It’s bound to be a juicy debate on Hannity. On the one side is Newsom’s liberal utopia of California, which is so progressive that it won’t wait for plate tectonics to sink the state into the Pacific when it can virtue signal by sinking itself first. On the other side is DeSantis’ Florida, which despite being infested with alligators and mosquitos and Florida Man running naked through convenience stores in 130-degree heat, is ranked second only to Texas in the number of people moving to it.

The date, time, and location of the DeSantis-Newsom debate are yet to be decided.