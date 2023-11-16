Gavin Newsom Cleans San Fran For Chinese President Xi, But Not For Residents

The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, was looking to make a good impression on the Chinese President Xi Jinping, when he finally realized San Fancisco was a wreck.

Gavin Newsom has been warming up to Xi Jinping lately, visiting him in China, and now having him over to California. In preparation for Xi Jinping’s visit, along with many other world leaders for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, Gavin Newsom and the authorities in San Francisco have taken serious action to cleaning the streets.

According to the SFGate, the government has increased trash removal initiatives, cleaned up graffiti, shut down restaurants for violating health codes, along with moving the homeless and many more actions to try and tidy up.

Gavin Newsom Cleans San Fran For Xi But Not For Residents

Gavin Newsom admits he only cleaned up San Francisco to please Xi Jinping: pic.twitter.com/b6wS2lySYC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 13, 2023

In a recent press conference Gavin Newsom said: “I know folks are saying, ‘Oh, they’re just cleaning up this place because all those fancy leaders are coming to town.’ That’s true, because it’s true – but it’s also true for months and months and months prior to APEC, we’ve been having conversations.”

Ah yes, but Governor, actions speak much louder than words. Although there have been many “conversations” it appears that the only time serious action is taken is when Newsom is on the hot seat.

Attempting to justify himself, Newsom said: “By definition, you have people over to your house, you’re going to clean up the house. We have 21 world leaders; tens of thousands of people coming from all around the globe. What an opportunity to showcase the world’s most extraordinary place: San Francisco,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

Gavin Newsom again doubled down on his clean up of San Francisco for Xi:



“If you have people over at your house, you are gonna clean up the house.” pic.twitter.com/8kkaBkga7w — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 13, 2023

Playing on Newsom’s analogy, it is true, people clean up a little extra before having over guests. But, it is also true that the house should have been clean in the first place, and so not in need of an overhaul.

This all begs the question many San Fancisco residents are asking: “Why can’t San Francisco be like this every day?” San Fancisco could be a beautiful place to live, if it were managed and governed properly, and not solely when fancy world leaders are in town.

