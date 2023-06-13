Gavin Newsom Defends Biden’s Mental Deterioration, Policy Failures In Hannity Interview (Video)

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom of California was interviewed on Hannity last night. During the interview, Hannity played a 90 second clip of Biden struggling to speak.

Videos by Rare

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

He then followed up with a question, asking Newsom if Biden is “cognitively strong enough to lead this country against China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and a new axis of evil?”

Newsom claimed that Biden has shown a ‘masterclass of results’ in the last few years… Does that include the 13 U.S. Servicemembers that got killed in Afghanistan because of Biden, Newsom?

Does that include the rampant inflation that reached 40 year highs under Biden? Does that include China’s takeover of the Middle East? What of our deteriorated alliance with Saudi Arabia? What of the situation in Ukraine?

All of these failures became a reality under Joe Biden… A masterclass? Gavin Newsom is a delusional liar. See a clip of shameless Gavin below…

Sean Hannity shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom 90 seconds of Biden's "struggles," then asks him if Biden is "cognitively strong enough to lead this country against China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and a new axis of evil."



Newsom says he's "seen a master class in results" 🥴 pic.twitter.com/P7iCSiIx2w — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2023

Remember, Newsom and the Democrats have carved up California, leaving it a wasteland of crime and taxation.

In San Fransisco, homeless individuals defecate in the street, leaving dirty needles strewn about the gutters. Stores in California have begun keeping nearly every item behind lock and key. This is because Newsom and the California Democrats have legalized theft.

Over half a million people have fled California under Gavin Newsom in the last two years. Perhaps this is why he views Biden as a ‘masterclass’… They are both tremendous failures.

See Newsom defend his absurd policies in the video below…

Gavin Newsom's explanation for Whole Foods shutting down a San Francisco store due to rampant, out-of-control theft and crime:



"Whole Foods did shut down one business, but it was a bad location to begin with." pic.twitter.com/wlBzgwG3ui — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2023