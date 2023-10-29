Gavin Newsom Runs Over A Child, Gropes His Rear End During Trip To China (Video)

California Governor Gavin Newsom is currently on a visit to Communist China. Newsom spoke at the U.S. Embassy in China, and also met with China’s top ‘Climate Envoy’ to discuss cooperation between California and China on ‘climate issues’.

Newsom could be seen sitting in a Chinese automobile just days ago, laughing and giggling as the car spun around in circles.

You can see a clip of that moment below…

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom spent his day doing pathetic, embarrassing photo ops in communist China pic.twitter.com/q4Ob1fjQJH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 25, 2023

Today, footage was released of Newsom participating in a basketball game with some small Chinese children. Newsom attempts to spin the ball on his finger, and fails. He then begins to dribble the basketball towards the children, eventually stumbling and falling on his face.

When Newsom falls, he falls into the child, and immediately grabs ahold of him. Newsom then begins to strangely hit the child in the rear end while hugging him tightly. What in the world is going on here?

See a clip of that insane moment from Newsom’s trip to China below…

Gavin Newsom tackles a Chinese boy, grabs him and spanks him… pic.twitter.com/4rAQnml96y — Rare (@Rare) October 29, 2023

I think this video pretty much speaks for itself. How would you feel if that were YOUR child?